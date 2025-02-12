LET Group given new guidance as trading suspension continues

The company has received new resumption guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Hong Kong.- LET Group Holdings has issued a company filing announcing it has received a letter from the Stock Exchange setting out new resumption guidance. The company said it has been required to demonstrate it has “a validly constituted board of directors in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and the company’s articles of association.”

The guidance orders the company to demonstrate that there is no reasonable regulatory concern about the integrity of its management or any persons with substantial influence. It must publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications to ensure compliance with Rule 13.24 and must inform the market of all material information to allow investors to appraise its position.

The company said it is making efforts to reconstitute its board of directors in compliance. Since the resignation of Kwok Kai Bun Bennie as an independent non-executive director in November, LET Group has been identifying suitable candidates for the role.

The suspension of trading has been in place since February 14, 2024. In January, the company reported its principal businesses remained unchanged since the last quarterly announcement date and that day-to-day operations remained stable. It said the Westside City integrated resort (IR) project in Manila is under construction and progressing as planned. There remain challenges at Tigre de Cristal in Russia due to sanctions against Russia.