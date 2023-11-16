Kyrgyzstan issues first online casino licences

In 2022, authorities granted two companies approval to establish a state lottery.

Kyrgyzstan has issued online casino licenses to Palmium and Internet Technologies Venice.

Kyrgyzstan.- The first two online casino licences have been issued in Kyrgyzstan. The central Asian nation has granted licences to Palmium and Internet Technologies Venice, as announced by deputy minister of digital development, Zamirbek Kozhomuratov.

Kozhomuratov mentioned that unlicensed online casinos could be closed if Kyrgyzstan’s parliament amends national gambling laws. Deputy Marlen Mamataliev expressed concerns about underground operations. In 2022, the Center for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approved Elbet d.o.o and Axel Capital to establish a state lottery, but the launch date remains undisclosed.