Konami Australia’s David Punter is promoted to operations manager sales, marketing and service across ANZ and APAC

Experienced sales and marketing leader expands decades-long expertise across ANZ and APAC regions.

Press release.- Konami Australia Pty Ltd announced the appointment of experienced industry leader David Punter to operations manager sales, marketing and service ANZ / APAC to expand his role in Konami to include the Asia region and service. He brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and product strategy, along with business operations, to this role.

Leading sales in ANZ, he has driven growth in these domestic markets and will continue that to the Asia Pacific region, combined with his extensive experience and demonstrated track record of success. As operations manager of sales, marketing and service for ANZ / APAC he will focus on customer requirements and drive sales and product strategies to meet the needs of these regions.

“David has been in senior roles in the gaming industry for nearly two decades, with a passion for sales, marketing products and meeting customers’ gaming requirements.

This has been reflected in his time with Konami for nearly five years, driving sales and customer results across the domestic markets in ANZ,” said Steve Sutherland, managing director at Konami Australia Pty Ltd and president and chief executive officer of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION’s global gaming & systems division.

“With David’s expanded leadership across Asia and passion for effective market delivery, his expanded role will drive even further momentum across ANZ and APAC.”