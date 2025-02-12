Kangwon Land launches “Healthy Game Experience Zone”

The new area aims to help casino visitors use the casino healthily.

South Korea.- Kangwon Land has opened a newly renovated “Healthy Game Experience Zone”. The space adjacent to the casino entrance aims to teach visitors about responsible gaming on real game tables and slot machines. There’s also a self-diagnosis kiosk for gambling problems, which allows users to check their gambling behaviour.

To encourage use, Kangwon Land is offering a small gift to visitors who complete beginner prevention education at the Kangwon Land Mind Filling Center (KLACC) when they visit the zone. Players found to be at medium risk or higher will be connected with professional counsellors for support. The casino operator also plans to work closely with government agencies to refer people showing serious signs of risk to the Korea Gambling Problem Prevention and Treatment Center.

The company said: “This is based on research results showing that proactively educating customers visiting the casino for the first time on the correct way to use the casino is effective in preventing gambling addiction.”

Kangwon Land’s Healthy Game Experience Zone.

Choi Cheol-gyu, Kangwon Land’s acting CEO, said: “The ‘Healthy Gaming Experience Zone’ is a space that helps customers use the casino more healthily and responsibly and we will continue to work to establish a healthy casino usage culture in the future.”

In December, Kangwon Land allocated KRW179.6bn (US$128m) to develop a second casino as part of its wider development plan worth KRW2.5tn (US$1.78bn). This initiative aims to address the issue of overcrowding in the existing casino. The new casino space will be housed within the B1, B2 and ground floors of the High1 Grand Hotel Main Tower. The construction phase began last December, with completion targeted for December 2027.

The expansion will increase the casino area from 14,512 square metres to 20,260 square metres. The number of gaming tables will rise from 200 to 250, while slot machines and other gaming units will increase from 1,360 to 1,610.