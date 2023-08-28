Kan Pacific seeks writ of execution to seize IPI properties

Kan Pacific Saipan is requesting the move to enforce a US$600,000 judgment awarded last year.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Kan Pacific Saipan has applied for a writ of execution for the seizure of assets belonging to casino operator IPI. The application to the US District Court for the NMI seeks to enforce a US$600,000 judgment awarded to Kan Pacific last year.

Kan Pacific, represented by attorney Joseph J. Iacopino, seeks the seizure of assets, including vehicles, liquor, dragons, computer hardware, furniture and equipment and casino and security equipment. It took legal action in 2021 over failure to fulfil a 2016 agreement that stipulated that IPI would make annual payments in June 2020, 2021 and 2022. A default judgment was made against IPI but payment remains outstanding.