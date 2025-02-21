Jumbo Interactive revenue dips in H1

The company posted a 10.5 per cent drop in revenue in the first half of the financial year 2025.

Australia.- Jumbo Interactive Limited has shared its financial results for the first half of the financial year 2025. Revenue was down 10.5 per cent year-on-year to AU$66.13m (US$42.34m). Net profit after tax dropped by 9.3 per cent in year-on-year terms to AU$19.11m (US$12.23m) while EBITDA was down 12.9 per cent to AU$30.6m.

Lottery Retailing revenue decreased 12.7 per cent with the reduction in TTV partially offset by an increase in the revenue margin due to portfolio mix including the launch of the Daily Winners Premium loyalty program. EBITDA decreased 12.8 per cent to AU$17.9m, reflecting an EBITDA/revenue margin of 36.6 per cent.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment saw growth, with underlying TTV and external revenue increasing by 15 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively. Underlying EBITDA decreased by 5.3 per cent to AU$13.4m, reflecting an EBITDA/revenue margin of 65.3 per cent. Finally, Jumbo’s Managed Services segment generated AU$12.3m in revenue and AU$2.7m in EBITDA, reflecting an EBITDA/revenue margin of 21.6 per cent.

Jumbo Interactive CEO and founder Mike Veverka said: “The large jackpot environment in the first six months of FY25 was relatively subdued prompting changes to marketing techniques and cost-base management. The successful launch of Jumbo’s proprietary ‘Daily Winners’ Premium loyalty program has had a positive effect on our core Powerball and OzLotto games and helped with player engagement in a low jackpot period. Progress in Canada and the UK remains on track under new leadership and the balance sheet remains strong with available cash of over AU$50m.”