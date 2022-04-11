India: 9 arrested for illegal gambling

The people were arrested in a raid on an alleged illegal gambling den located in Bahu Fort, Jammu.

India.- Police have busted an alleged illegal gambling den in Bahu Fort, Jammu, arresting nine people. During the raid, police seized Rs 35,000 stake money and betting equipment.

The arrests and seizures were made under the supervision of SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari and SP South Mamta Sharma. Bahu Fort police have launched an investigation under Section 13 of the Gambling Act.

A few days ago, police in Rachakonda arrested seven people who were allegedly involved in online cricket betting.

During the raid, police seized money and found over Rs 31 lakh in two bank accounts. Officers revealed bookmakers had phone lines for players. Bets started after the first ball of the match and continued until the last ball. Bookmakers then collected money from players in cash or online.

Meanwhile, police in Dakshina Kannada, in the state of Karnataka, arrested three people on charges of betting during a Lucknow SuperGiants and Sunrisers Hyderab match. Police carried out a raid at a public place in Kudriya in Kolnad village after receiving information about illegal IPL cricket betting.

According to Times of India, when officers arrived, they found three people walking around with mobile phones in their hands and watching a cricket match on a laptop. They seized 11 mobile phones, a laptop and money.