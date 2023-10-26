India: 8 arrested for alleged gambling on card games in Punjab

Police seized ₹1 lakh in cash.

India.- Police in Ludhiana, Punjab, have arrested eight people allegedly involved in illicit gambling on card games. Police Division Number 7 seized ₹1 lakh in cash as part of an investigation led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh.

Police say the accused had gathered at a residence in Sanjay Gandhi Colony to participate in card game betting. A case has been registered under Sections 13, 3, and 67 of the Gambling Act.

Elsewhere in India, police in Pune arrested a 38-year-old man in the Kalewadi area for alleged illegal betting on a Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa. Police seized cash amounting to ₹40 lakh, two mobile phones and a calculator. They reportedly received a tip-off about the existence of a large-scale cricket betting syndicate operating from a flat.