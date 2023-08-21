India: 38 arrested for alleged illegal gambling
Police conducted a raid on the Hotel Granville in Mumbai.
India.- Police in Mumbai have arrested 38 people in a raid at Hotel Granville in Borivali West. They suspect a gambling den was being operated. Officers seized over Rs 19 lakh. The Free Press Journal reports that during the month of Shravan, people engage in legal gambling activities with friends and family but that police are targeting illegal gambling taking place on a larger scale.
