Hong Kong: 335 arrested for alleged links to gambling and prostitution

Those arrested are suspected of connections to triad-controlled businesses.

Hong Kong.- Police in Hong Kong have carried out a three-day operation that ended with the arrest of 335 people allegedly connected to illegal gambling and prostitution in triad-controlled underground businesses. According to the Dim Sum Daily, officers raided 223 entertainment venues, including mahjong parlours, bars, nightclubs, recreation centres and saunas.

Police seized weapons, 22 mahjong tables, gambling chips valued at HK$1.8m and narcotics. Those arrested, aged from 18 to 88 years old, face charges related to operating illegal gambling and brothels, possession of firearms, fraud, money laundering, property damage and drug possession.

A week ago, police in Sheung Shui also carried out a raid that ended with the arrest of 20 people, including nine from mainland China. A 64-year-old female manager was arrested for allegedly operating an unlawful gambling establishment. The 19 others – eight men and 11 women aged between 24 and 66 – were arrested for gambling.