Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 114.7% in August

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of August. The company posted casino sales of KRW41.28bn (US$30.8m), up 114.7 per cent from July and up 23.6 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Table-game revenue was KRW38.10bn (US$28.4m), up 130 per cent sequentially and up 26.2 per cent year-on-year. Machine game sales were KRW3.18bn (US$2.4m), up 19.4 per cent month-on-month and flat compared to last year. The table drop grew 12.8 per cent year-on-year and 8.9 per cent monthly to KRW330.84bn (US$246m).

Casino sales for the first eight months of the year were KRW253.97bn (US$189bn), down 7.1 per cent from the first eight months of 2023. Table revenue witnessed a 7.2 per cent decrease to KRW229.95bn (US$171m), while gaming machines saw a 6.8 per cent decline to KRW23.12bn (US$17.2m).

GKL operates three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand. Two are situated in the capital, Seoul (including one in Gangnam), and the other in the southeastern port city of Busan. The company operates as a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.