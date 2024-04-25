GEG announces development of Capella hotel at Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Macau currently has open seven hotels offering an aggregate of nearly 5,000 rooms, suites and villas.

Capella at Galaxy Macau will be the eighth hotel at the complex.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced a partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts to develop a new hotel at Galaxy Macau. The 17-storey hotel will have 36 sky villas designed by Paris-based Moinard Bētaille and 57 Suites. It’s slated to be finished by mid-2025.

According to the company, each sky villa will have a balcony with a transparent infinity-edge pool, outdoor lounge, sunroom, and hidden winter garden. The suites will have private plunge pools and balconies offering views of Macau’s architecture.

Francis Lui Yiu Tung, vice chairman of Galaxy Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to create this magnificent embodiment of ultra-luxury 21st-century hospitality in partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts. This collaboration aligns with our strategic growth plan to establish unique flagship properties within the Galaxy Macau integrated resort and beyond.

“We are honoured that the globally acclaimed Capella Hotels and Resorts has chosen to partner with us, enabling the world’s most discerning guests to forge new and authentic connections with Macau – a global arts and entertainment hub with a rich cultural history and gateway to the Greater Bay Area. As the newest addition to our integrated luxury destination, Capella at Galaxy Macau represents our continued commitment to delivering unparalleled experiential luxury to our international guests in Macau.”

Moinard Bētaille said: “Galaxy Entertainment Group granted us the exceptional freedom to conceptualize Capella at Galaxy Macau. Macau’s adventurous spirit and rich history inspired our tropical jungle theme, evoking feelings of generosity and modernity, punctuated by delightful surprises for guests. A central element of this project is our profound connection with water, inviting guests to imagine themselves suspended in their glistening pool.”

