Gambling ad ban could harm Australian greyhound racing, industry warns

Greyhound Racing NSW has warned of a AU$90m (US$57.87m) loss if the ad ban proposed by a federal inquiry is implemented.

Australia.- Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Robert Macaulay has warned that the proposed phased prohibition on gambling ads in Australia could lead to a 40 per cent (AU$20m) decline in revenue for the Australian greyhound racing sector. He said the ban “would have very significant negative impacts on wagering revenues, thus taxes, thus income to the racing codes.”

In an email to members, Macaulay said the losses would equate to two-thirds of annual prize money designated for sports in New South Wales (NSW). He said the shortfall could negatively impact welfare programmes, safety measures and rehoming initiatives and result in a loss of AU$90m (US$57.87m) a year across all forms of racing.

He urged members to contact federal ministers in charge of sports, communications and social services. o oppose the recommendations for a ban. Current restrictions prevent gambling ads from being aired within five minutes of the commencement or conclusion of sporting events, with certain exceptions for long-form events after 8.30pm. However, an inquiry found an exponential increase in advertising outside of the restricted times, which it says has contributed to a public perception of saturation.

See also: Australia: anti-gambling campaigner pushes for total ad ban