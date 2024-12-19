Former Thai police chief faces probe over alleged bribes from gaming operators

General Torsak Sukvimol and seven others are being investigated.

Thailand.- The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has launched an investigation into former police chief Torsak Sukvimol and seven others for allegedly taking bribes from 18 gambling websites and illegal businesses. Torsak and the others are alleged to have accepted the bribes between October 2023 and September 2024, when Torsak was serving as national police chief.

Torsak was suspended in March after conflicts with his then-deputy, Surachate, who has also been accused of taking bribes. He resumed work in June and was replaced by Kitrat Phanphet on October 1.

Man arrested in Thailand for alleged involvement in cryptocurrency scam

In totally unrelated news, police in Thailand arrested a Singaporean man for alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam that defrauded investors of over THB22.4m (US$657,700). According to The Straits Times, the man is suspected of being part of a group that created a fake app resembling the Tidex digital cryptocurrency trading platform and of opening digital wallets to store the proceeds from victims.

The app promised high investment returns. Police had already arrested 13 alleged members of the group in four Thai provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Rayong, and Phuket. Those arrested include two suspected leaders: a 29-year-old female Chinese national and a 38-year-old Thai man. The others are believed to have helped convert crypto assets into baht or allowed their bank accounts to be used for fraud.