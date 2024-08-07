Former Philippine presidential spokesperson placed on DOJ watchlist

Harry Roque and 11 others have been placed on the list for alleged links to offshore gambling operators.

The Philippines.- The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that it has placed 12 people, including former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, on a lookout bulletin order (LBO) due to their alleged links to offshore gaming operators. This means that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will monitor their travel in and out of the country.

The LBO is issued when someone under investigation is considered a flight risk. Roque has denied plans to flee the country and said he is willing to address any charges.

In July, Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), told the Senate inquiry into illegal gambling operators that Roque and Cassandra Li Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99, had visited his office to discuss unpaid arrears. Tengco said Roque never exerted pressure on PAGCOR and did not follow up on the matter, but Roque was listed as the legal head in an organisational chart submitted by the company.

Roque said at the time: “As stated by PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, I requested a rescheduling of arrears payment for a lessee and principal of my client Whirlwind Corporation. My client provided services to Lucky South, which at that time held a valid licence from PAGCOR. I want to make it clear that I did not authorise nor was I informed of my name being included in any submission by Lucky South to the PAGCOR regarding licence renewal.”

