FBM Foundation supports typhoon-stricken families in Calumpit, Bulacan

Press release.- On August 18, 2023, FBM Foundation held a relief operation to provide aid to the affected families under the “FBM Tulong sa Pagsulong” initiative. To assist the communities grappling with the aftermath of natural calamities, the organisations’ efforts encompassed the distribution of 2,000 food and 2,000 non-food relief packages, tailored to fulfil the immediate needs of the impacted families.

Brgy. San Miguel, Calumpit, Bulacan, faced the dire aftermath of Typhoons Egay and Falcon, impacting over 2,000 families in the region. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, FBM Foundation took proactive measures to provide relief and support to those affected by natural disasters. In collaboration with 18 committed FBM Foundation volunteers, the foundation undertook a relief operation to extend assistance to distressed families.

Led by Mr. Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation representative, in collaboration with Hon. Glorime Lem Faustino, Mayor of Calumpit, Bulacan, and Hon. Dave Braian Sambilay, Barangay Captain of San Miguel, the collective effort demonstrated the strength of community partnership in times of crisis.

FBM Foundation’s initiative “Tulong sa Pag-Sulong: Relief Operation Aid for Natural Disasters” endeavours to provide solace, aid, and optimism to communities reeling from the impact of natural calamities. Its purpose is to ensure the security, welfare, and health of individuals during emergencies triggered by natural disasters.

Vítor Francisco, director at FBM Foundation, explained: “The core objective of the project is to furnish immediate support to victims of natural calamities, encompassing typhoons, floods, earthquakes, and similar weather-related events.”

The organisation’s representative adds “The aim of this project is to alleviate the burdens and challenges borne by affected communities through the implementation of relief operations, supplies, and assistance during times of crisis”.

The action that took place last August 18th in Brgy. San Miguel, Calumpit, Bulacan showcased once again the power of community partnerships during times of crisis. Beyond the essential provisions, these actions ignited a glimmer of hope during a testing period for everyone involved.

