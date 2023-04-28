FBM Foundation helps hundreds of families and students in Manila

The foundation activated different actions, within the framework of its Bayanihan for sa Kababayan and Building a Champion by a Champion projects.

Press release.- FBM Foundation took upon two donation aid actions in Malate, Manila, under the Bayanihan para sa Kababayan and Building a Champion by a Champion projects, with hundreds of families and students helped.

Giving back to the community continues to be the motto for this year’s FBM Foundation goals. Last week, hundreds of Filipinos in Brgy 699, Malata, Manila received essential goods and emotional support during this initiative.

Countless families in situations of poverty in Malate

Once commonly known as a seawater swampland, Malate is now one of the busiest Manila districts. While it offers a vibrant entertainment scene, it is also home to a significant number of children in contexts of homelessness, street dwellers, and impoverished families.

In this context, 12 volunteers at FBM Foundation extended their efforts to 200 families and 200 students in need with a double response which covered their entire day.

“When we defined this year’s goals for FBM Foundation, one thing was very clear: supporting Filipino communities that were deeply affected by negative contexts beyond their control was primordial. The Malate region was at the top of our priorities and we knew we needed to act fast. We knew we could somewhat make a difference in their future”, shares Rui Francisco, director of FBM.

The organizations’ impact on Brgy. 699 has been multi-faceted, with both the Bayanihan Para sa Kababayan project and the Building A Champion By A Champion program bringing significant benefits to the community in this planned action.

Two ambitious FBM Foundation projects with major impacts

To address the issue of poverty in this area, FBM Foundation took upon its second solidarity initiative under the Bayanihan para sa Kababayan program where several essential goods were donated to families in Brgy. 699, including rice, canned goods, noodles, and eggs.

With the help of 12 volunteers and with the special participation of PAGCOR representatives Rodil De los Reyes, branch manager at Casino Filipino New Coast and Toto Amador, public assistant.

On the Building a Champion by a Champion project also had its second action on the field, where 200 students in need were offered essential school supplies, including plastic envelopes, notebooks, pencils, crayons, rulers, and intermediate pads, which are crucial for their academic studies.

This program collaboration, executed in one single day, has left a lasting impact on the people of Brgy. 699, who are deeply grateful for the foundation’s generous initiatives. By focusing on education and community outreach, the organization has made a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

The Bayanihan para sa Kababayan program has six activities scheduled for this year. Initiatives like the ones promoted in this project are willfully structured to help challenged Filipinos with their needs and take a lead to uplift their spirits by providing them assistance and care, without expecting something in return.

The Building a Champion by a Champion program has four activities scheduled for this year. Initiatives like the ones promoted in this project are specially targeted at young generations affected by social and economic difficulties and hope to facilitate the development of these children while growing a better tomorrow.

Through its efforts, the FBM Foundation has proven that even the smallest act of kindness can have a significant impact on people’s lives. As the foundation continues to serve communities in need, its legacy of kindness and generosity can inspire others to follow in their footsteps and make a difference in the world.