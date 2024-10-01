FBM Foundation boosts digital learning at ISCAG School in Cavite

The initiative has been organised under the project “Building a Champion by Champion: Shaping Digital Leaders of Tomorrow.”

Press release.- The FBM Foundation has organised an initiative to empower students with essential digital skills at the ISCAG School in Salitran I, Dasmariñas, Cavite, on September 29. The activity, organised under the project “Building a Champion by Champion: Shaping Digital Leaders of Tomorrow,” provides vital resources to enhance the students’ digital learning experience for the future.

This solidarity gesture by the FBM Foundation reinforces the project’s intervention in education. The ISCAG – Islamic Studies Call and Guidance of the Philippines School Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit organization dedicated to fostering understanding and correcting misconceptions about Islam and Muslims. It serves 230 students from grade school to high school, creating an environment conducive to intellectual and spiritual growth.

Guided by their dedication to driving meaningful change, 10 FBM Foundation committed volunteers actively participated in this initiative. The intervention went beyond distributing 18 computer units, tables, chairs, and air conditioning units by including light repairs and cleaning the school’s computer lab. According to the foundation, this hands-on approach transformed the learning environment, creating a modernised and welcoming space where students can develop the digital skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation’s representative in the Philippines, said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress. By providing students with the necessary equipment, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the future of our society. The FBM Foundation is happy to assist these young minds in their growth process, supporting their path to lead with knowledge and compassion.”

The FBM Foundation stated that it has significantly improved the school’s technology, helping to close the digital divide, and ensuring that students from the Islamic community have equal access to educational resources and opportunities. By investing in technology and infrastructure, the FBM Foundation reinforces ISCAG School’s mission to enhance understanding of Islam while encouraging social harmony and intercultural dialogue. The support provided by the FBM Foundation ensures that students are better prepared to become the digital leaders of tomorrow, contributing positively to society.