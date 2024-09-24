FBM announces a $10m investment in a software house based in the Philippines during a PAGCOR visit to Portugal

The new software house will follow the successful models implemented in FBM Group’s current software houses in Portugal and Brazil.

Press release.- FBM is set to reinforce its commitment to this market by investing $10M in the construction of a new software house in Manila. This strategic expansion decision was announced yesterday during a visit by a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) delegation to one of the FBM Group’s software houses in Porto, Portugal.

The Champion legacy of FBM has strong roots in the Philippines. FBM has been expanding its land-based operations in the country for over two decades and recently launched its remote gaming platform FBM E-Motion, following the steps of PAGCOR in modernizing and expanding the gaming industry in the country.

To strengthen ties between both institutions and renew its commitment to continue investing in the Philippines gaming industry, FBM invited a PAGCOR delegation led by chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco to join Renato Almeida (director at FBM) and Pepe Costa (Philippines country manager at FBM) in visiting one of the Group’s software houses in Portugal, where FBM announced a key strategic decision for the market.

The tour allowed PAGCOR representatives to explore the technology, innovation, and methodologies used by the FBM Group in the creation of reliable, compelling, and high-performance video bingo and slots. During the visit, Renato Almeida took the opportunity to announce the building of a new software house in the Philippines and explain the brand’s $10m investment in this new facility.

“We are a reference in the Philippines gaming scene, and this investment represents our commitment to the industry and to boost FBM’s leadership position in the country! We want to continuously bring customized entertainment products and experiences that entertain the Filipino players, and this facility Will be the perfect infrastructure to meet the growing demand of this market,” stated Renato Almeida.

The new software house in the Philippines will follow the successful models implemented in FBM Group’s current software houses in Portugal and Brazil while adding proximity and expertise to local culture. FBM expects this facility to serve as a gateway for innovation in the country, allowing FBM to stay ahead of trends and develop cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

With this significant investment in a new software house, FBM begins a new chapter in its successful journey in the Filipino gaming industry. Once again, the FBM Group demonstrates its commitment to continuous growth and technological evolution, remaining focused on delivering high-quality experiences for players and business partners worldwide.

See also: FBM Foundation honoured at PGH Medical Foundation’s 27th founding anniversary and Donours Appreciation night