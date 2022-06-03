Facebook criticised for not acting quickly to remove e-sabong pages

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has accused Facebook of removing e-sabong pages only after being criticised for delays.

The Philippines.- Jonathan Malaya, the DILG Undersecretary, has criticised Facebook for its slow action in the face of repeated requests from the agency to block e-sabong pages. Malaya says the social media platform only took action after being shamed by his accusations of inaction and negligence.

On May 30, Malaya submitted a request listing seven Facebook pages, groups, and accounts identified by the PNP Anti-Cyber Crime Group as catering to illegal e-sabong. The Philippine National Police (PNP) had previously reported that they had found 12 E-Sabong sites still operating.

According to the Manila Bulletin, the DILG Undersecretary said: “Our country is one of Facebook’s biggest markets, accounting for 93 per cent of the country’s social media market share. Since it dominates the PH (Philippine) market, it generates considerable profits especially in the last national and local elections.”

He said the congress should enact a law to regulate social networks and stated that Facebook should protect its users from illegal and dangerous sites.

Senators call for investigation of e-sabong employees over disappearances

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has called for the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate employees at Lucky 8 Star Quest. According to a committee report, the people who disappeared were last seen at arenas operated by the e-sabong firm.

Senator Ronald de la Rosa, chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said 32 people were missing, down from 34 initially reported and that the cases were believed to be related to match-fixing. He suggested those who have disappeared may have been executed.