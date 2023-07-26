EGT Digital’s slots now available in Armenia

Its online slots are available to players on the betting site of the popular local operator Goodwin.

Press release.- EGT Digital has crossed the European borders and is now in Asia. Its online slots are available to players in Armenia on the betting site of the popular local operator Goodwin, which offers attractive titles from Bell Link, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot and will soon add the rest of the games from the Bulgarian provider’s portfolio.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are happy to enter the Armenian market and are very grateful that Goodwin has given us this opportunity.

“I am confident that we will have great success in the country, considering the excellent results of our games so far.”

Goodwin management also commented positively on the collaboration with the Bulgarian company: “EGT Digital’s proposals perfectly fit our concept of offering fresh and attractive content which provides players with exciting gaming experience and makes them come back to our website again and again. We expect the titles of Clover Chance Jackpot and the multiplayer xRide, which we will be integrating shortly, to receive warm acceptance as well.”

EGT to present its solutions at SiGMA Asia for the very first time

EGT Digital together with EGT will make its debut at this year’s edition of SIGMA Asia, which will be held in Manila, Philippines. The iGaming provider will present its latest innovations and the most successful products of its portfolio at stand D19.

The visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, containing 4 main products that could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they are able to be integrated with third parties.