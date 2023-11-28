Dynam Japan posts US$436m in revenue in 1H24

Dynam Japan has reported a 13.4 per cent increase in gross pay-ins.

Japan.- Dynam Japan Holdings, one of Japan’s largest pachinko hall operators, has shared its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2024. It reported a 13.4 per cent surge in gross pay-ins, totalling HK$14.6bn (US$1.9bn) for the six months ending September 30.

The company posted revenue of HK$3.4bn (US$436m) and a net profit of HK$153m (US$19.6m). Dynam Japan’s core business focuses on operating pachinko halls in Japan. It has 434 in operation, a one-unit increase from the same period in 2022.

The revenue generated from its Pachinko business amounted to HK$3.3bn (US$424m), indicating a 12.8 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year. The company attributed this to the strategic approach of multiple-hall development and low-cost operations.

In June, Dynam Japan acquired a pachinko business from Keiai for JPY3.8bn (US$27.2m). It acquired five pachinko hall operations in the Gifu Prefecture of Japan. According to a report dating back to October 31, 2022, the net asset value of these operations stood at approximately JPY1.292bn (US$9.28m).