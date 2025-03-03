DigiPlus appoints country manager for Brazil operations

Tidey’s has almost 20 years of experience in Brazil.

Brazil.- DigiPlus Interactive has named Graham Tidey as country manager of its DigiPlus Brazil Interactive subsidiary. The appointment took effect on Saturday (March 1).

Tidey, who has British and Brazilian nationality, has nearly 20 years of experience in international trade, investment and Brazil’s igaming sector. He previously worked at MarketLaunch, a consultancy specialising in igaming market entry and expansion, where he provided strategic advice to companies including DraftKings and Bally’s.

He also served as the lead consultant for the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) in Brazil, focusing on regulatory advocacy at the government level and facilitating the onboarding of national and international B2C operators as association members. Tidey has also worked as a British consul in Brazil, where he assisted multinational companies in establishing their operations and built connections with regional and federal government.

DigiPlus Interactive said: “[Tidey]’s leadership marks a major step in DigiPlus’ strategic expansion in Latin America, reinforcing the company’s dedication to delivering world-class gaming experiences in this dynamic market.”

DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said, “Brazil represents one of the most significant opportunities in global igaming, and we are investing in the right people to ensure our success. Graham Tidey’s expertise in Latin America, proven leadership in regulatory navigation, and track record in driving strategic growth, make him the ideal choice to lead our expansion. His appointment reinforces our commitment to building a responsible and innovative presence in this market.”

Tidey said: “I’m delighted to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for igaming in Brazil. Visiting the company’s headquarters in Manila gave me every confidence for success. DigiPlus is committed to responsible expansion, and I am looking forward to creating shareholder value by fostering innovation, expanding market reach, and building a strong and sustainable business for DigiPlus in this region.”