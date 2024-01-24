Delta Corp’s CFO foresees revenue rebound by Q3 2025

Anil Malani said the company is giving out one-time promotional chips to attract players back to its casinos.

India.- Anil Malani, CFO of Delta Corp, has said the company aims to recover revenue and profitability by the third quarter of 2025. Since October, it has been giving out one-time promotional chips to attract customers back.

The casino operator has been impacted by the 28 per cent goods and services tax and saw a drop in revenue in the third quarter. Malani told Business Today that customers were unhappy with the 28 per cent levy.

