Delta Corp stock rises after Calcutta High Court grants relief on GST demand

Delta Corp was granted interim relief on a US$766m tax demand.

India.- The High Court of Calcutta has granted Delta Corp interim relief relation on a demand for payment of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) shortfall. The firms stocks started higher in the trading session on the BSE on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Delta Corp said the High Court of Calcutta had granted interim relief to its subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming, which directed that “no effect shall be given to any order passed by the Tax Authority in relation to the show cause notice for the above demand without the leave of the Hon’ble High Court.”

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata had issued the demand for payment of Rs 6,384 crore (US$766m) in October.

Today, the share price Delta Corp Ltd stock was up 2.05 per cent at Rs 141.80 per share.