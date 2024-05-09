Delta Corp posts net profit of US$8.7m for Q4

Net profit was up 110 per cent in year-on-year terms,.

India.- Delta Corp has shared its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. It posted a net profit of Rs 72.41 crores (US$8.7m), up 110 per cent year-on-year and up 41.51 per cent sequentially.

Revenue from operations declined 3 per cent in year-on-year terms to 222.75 crores (US$26.7m). The figure was down 5 per cent when compared to the third quarter of the financial year. Income from gaming operations was Rs 174.07 crores (US$20.8m), down from Rs171.54 crores (US$21.7m) from the previous quarter. Online skill gaming operations revenue declined from Rs 39.13 crores to Rs 35.08 crores (US$4.2m).

For the year ended March 31, the company’s gross income was down 2.5 per cent in year-on-year terms to Rs 1,010.48 crores (US$121.0m). Gaming operations decreased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 812.83 crores (US$97.4m), while skills games declined 9.5 per cent to Rs 146.80 crores (US$17.6m).

Earlier this year, Delta Corp expressed its intention to shift its focus towards attracting retail customers and positioning itself as a “family destination.” The company sought to reduce its reliance on high-stakes gambling, which it characterised as a “high-rolling business” with a minimal revenue contribution.

