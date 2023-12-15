Delta Corp, Forca Goa Foundation unveil third sports pitch in Goa

The new sports pitch is at St. Anthony’s High School.

India.- The Forca Goa Foundation and Delta Corp CSR have unveiled a sports pitch at St. Anthony’s High School in Goa. It’s the third facility established by the partnership.

The launch event was attended by minister for sports, arts and culture, Govind Gaude. The pitch is part of Forca Goa Foundation’s Fields of Dreams project, dedicated to providing sports facilities in Goa. Akshay Tandon, founder of Forca Goa Foundation noted the transformative impact of the project on over 1500 students at Monte de Guirim, particularly in hockey, with the school’s U-17 girls’ team representing Goa at the national level.

The Forca Goa Foundation intends to continue investing in pitches across Goa.

