CCC chair believes Supreme Court intervention in IPI case is unlikely

Imperial Pacific International (IPI) owes US$76.5m in casino licence fees and fines.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero, chair of the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC), has expressed doubts that the US Supreme Court will get involved in the case of casino operator Imperial Pacific International (IPI). The operator owes US$76.5m in casino licence fees and fines.

During the CCC monthly board meeting at the Springs Plaza Building, DeLeon Guerrero suggested that the chances of IPI winning a Supreme Court hearing were remote.

IPI reportedly owes US$62m in casino licence fees to the Marian Islands government and US$14.5m in fees to the CCC. The CCC initiated proceedings against IPI in 2020, leading to hearings and fines. The fines have been appealed in the Superior Court, where associate judge Wesley Bogdan upheld the CCC’s rulings. IPI then pursued an appeal at the CNMI Supreme Court, which affirmed the suspension of IPI’s licence while striking some penalties.

DeLeon Guerrero said the CCC had prevailed in the legal journey and was considering establishing a payment schedule for IPI.