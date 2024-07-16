Buildings seized from illegal gambling operators to be used by government, PAOCC says

Seized buildings have been repurposed following civil forfeiture cases.

The Philippines.- Gilbert Cruz, undersecretary of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), has said that government agencies are using buildings seized from illegal gaming operators after civil forfeiture cases. He said at least five hubs are currently subject to civil and criminal forfeiture in favour of the government, along with seized vehicles.

Cruz said one of the forfeited properties in Pasay is being used by the Department of Social Welfare and Development to house rescued victims, and a floor of another property was converted into a jail due to a shortage of detention facilities at the Bureau of Immigration. Cruz suggested that the raided hub in Porac, Pampanga could be repurposed into a school, given the presence of boarding houses in the area.

