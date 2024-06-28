Brunei: 16 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested include citizens of Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Brunei.- The Royal Brunei Police Force’s (RBPF) Criminal Investigation Department has arrested 16 men from Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia in connection with alleged illegal gambling in Mukim Kilanas. During the raid at a rented house, Police seized BND9,439.80, SGD14, and MYR2 in cash along with paraphernalia used for katam-katam, including the cloth and equipment for rolling the dice (Kong).

According to The Star, the suspects were taken to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for health checks and were detained for further investigation. Officers suspect that several people may have fled down a drain.

This case is under investigation under the Common Gaming Houses Act Sections 4 and 6. Managing a gambling venue can lead to a fine of BND20,000 and up to 12 months imprisonment. Gambling is punishable by a fine of BND10,000 and up to 6 months imprisonment.

