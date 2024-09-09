Bloomberry denies CEO being sued by Philippine Central Bank

The company said Enrique K. Razon Junior has no pending civil or criminal cases before any Philippine court or government agency.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry has issued a press release warning of a fake news story that claims its chairman and CEO, Enrique K. Razon Junior, has been sued by the Central Bank of the Philippines. According to the company, this news item was designed to resemble the interface of Inquirer.net’s website and features a misleading lead photo of Razon. It was promoted through sponsored posts on Facebook and Instagram.

The company stated: “We wish to inform the public that Razon has no pending civil or criminal cases before any Philippine court or government agency. We urge everyone to exercise caution and critical thinking when encountering such information online. Please rely on official ICTSI information and verified sources for accurate and reliable news.”

