BETBY strengthens its partnership with 4rabet to boost Asian expansion

Through this partnership, BETBY aims to expand its presence in the Asian region.

Press release.- BETBY and 4rabet have expanded their partnership to provide sportsbook solutions in the Asian market. 4rabet is known for its expertise and understanding of the Asian market, which will help BETBY expand its presence in the region. BETBY plans to introduce tailored content and features for the Asian gaming community as part of this collaboration.

“This latest development with a key industry partner further solidifies BETBY’s reputation for establishing successful partnerships, following several similar expansions announced in recent months,” the company said.

Chris Nikolopoulos, CCO at BETBY, commented: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Asian market alongside 4rabet. We recognize the vast potential in the region and are dedicated to providing an exceptional sportsbook solution and betting experience for players there.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative betting experiences, including our popular esports content, that resonate with the Asian audience.”

Alex Petrenko, head of Sportsbook at 4rabet, added: “4rabet continues to enhance its specialized offerings for the Asian market through strong partnerships with industry leaders, guided by our comprehensive 360-degree approach.

“BETBY shares our commitment to delivering top-tier sports betting entertainment, and I am confident that this long-term partnership will be mutually beneficial for both companies.”

BETBY will be exhibiting its premium sportsbook solution and services at the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon. To find out more about Betby, people can visit booth C640.