Australia: Sportbet increases marketing spend ahead of potential ads ban

Sportsbet increased its marketing spend by AU$19m in the first half of 2023.

Australia.- Sportsbet, one of the largest sports wagering companies in Australia, has increased its marketing spend while authorities debate the possibility of a ban on gambling ads in the country.

According to the financial report from Flutter, the Dublin-based parent company, Sportsbet increased its marketing spend by AU$19m in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Flutter said it had a strategic necessity to uphold the company’s market position in Australia due to the competitive nature of the country’s gambling market.

However, according to The Guardian, Reverend Tim Costello, chief advocate of the Alliance for Gambling Reform, claimed that the company was spending big on ads while it could before a ban is introduced.

He said: “[Sportsbet] are being utterly irresponsible and that rise alone should destroy their social licence to operate.”

Earlier this week, Costello again called for a complete ban on gambling ads arguing that they can influence young people. Sportsbet argues that its marketing expenses are seasonally dependent and offer support to the racing and sporting sectors.

In June, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs released a report on its inquiry into online gambling making 31 recommendations. They include a phased ban on all advertisements that direct people to gambling websites and apps. The ban would be introduced over three years.

Sportsbet’s chief executive, Barni Evans, criticised the recommendations. He said: “We believe an approach that significantly reduces the number of ads rather than complete bans would respond to community concerns, while still supporting sport and media.”