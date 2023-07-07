Asia Invest Group to build new casino in Primorye

The new casino resort is expected to create 450 jobs.

Asia Invest Group is expected to start construction of what will be the third casino resort in Russia’s Primorye gambling zone.

Russia.- The Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC has reported that Asia Invest Group LLC is to initiate the construction of a casino resort in the Primorye gambling zone in the Russian Far East.

Having obtained a construction permit, the firm is in the preparation phase and plans to commence construction in September. The completion of the initial stage is anticipated by late August 2025.

With a projected investment of RUB2.5bn (US$26.8m), the casino-hotel complex is expected to have approximately 80 hotel rooms, while the casino floor will accommodate 30 gaming tables and 200 slot machines. It’s expected to create up to 450 jobs.

The third casino in the Primorye gambling zone, it will be located approximately 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Vladivostok, the property will join the existing venues of Tigre de Cristal and Shambala casino resort.

Tigre de Cristal, established in 2015, is predominantly owned by Summit Ascent Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company controlled by LET Group Holdings. The Shambala casino resort, operated by Shambala CJSC, commenced operations in 2020.

In March 2022, NagaCorp announced the suspension of its gaming resort’s development in Primorye due to uncertainties. The company didn’t provide more details but it’s likely that it was the result of sanctions against Russia.