Aquis Entertainment returns to pre-pandemic levels

The operator of Casino Canberra says business has been strong since the Australian Capital Territory have eased Covid-19 countermeasures in January.

Australia.- Aquis Entertainment has reported that business activity for the first quarter of the year showed a recovery to pre-pandemic normality after the lifting of Covid-19 measures in the Australian Capital Territory.

It said that revenue from Casino Canberra was strong from February onwards and that trading results for the quarter ending March 31 exceeded budget EBITDA. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $9.607m, of which labour costs were $3.976m and other operating expenses were $5.631m.

In 2021, the company posted revenue of $25.2m, up 33 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA for the year was a profit of $3.3m after Casino Canberra was allowed to reopen on a limited basis on October 29 2021.