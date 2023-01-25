Another fire reported at Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City

A fire broke out at Grand Diamond City hotel-casino while workers were carrying out welding work.

Cambodia.- Less than a month after the fire that killed 28 people, a smoke leak has been reported at Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet. The incident was caused by workers carrying out welding. Workers quickly controlled the fire and there were no injuries.

Meanwhile, Banteay Meanchey deputy provincial governor Ngor Meng Chruon said this week that two bodies were still to identified after the December 28 fire. They are believed to be Thai.

Meng Chruon added that the rapid demolition of the casino was being pushed for by the company, and that authorities were only facilitating the operation.

See also: Cambodian interior minister says casinos in Bavet employing hundreds of illegal workers