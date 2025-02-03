Amanda Youell appointed general manager of SkyCity Queenstown

Youell previously worked as the head of marketing at Millbrook Resort, a five-star golf resort.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Amanda Youell as general manager of SkyCity Queenstown. She will assume the role on Monday, February 10, and will replace Jono Browne, who left the role in December.

Youell is Australian and moved to Queenstown in 2017. She previously worked as the head of marketing at Millbrook Resort, a five-star golf and lifestyle resort in Queenstown.

Michelle Baillie, general manager of SkyCity Hamilton, said: “Amanda is the perfect fit to lead SkyCity Queenstown into its next chapter. Over the past seven years, she has been instrumental in driving Millbrook Resort’s marketing efforts and spearheading sustainability initiatives, while also fostering strong relationships with the community. We’re confident her wealth of experience and passion for innovation will be invaluable and will add to the expertise of the current Queenstown management.”

Amanda Youell. Source: Millbrook.

Youell said: “Queenstown has been my home for many years, and I’m passionate about creating memorable guest experiences while supporting sustainable growth and strengthening ties with the local community. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on SkyCity’s legacy and help take the business to new heights.

“I pride myself on delivering results through strategic vision, innovation, and collaboration, as well as building strong community partnerships and empowering my team.”

