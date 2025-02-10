73,000 cases of alleged cross-border gambling investigated in China in 2024

Some 4,500 online gambling platforms were shut down.

China.- The Ministry of Public Security has announced that 73,000 cases connected to cross-border gambling and related offences were investigated last year. It says more than 4,500 online gambling platforms were shut down. The ministry said 11,000 people were arrested in four operations focusing on 45 mayor cases.

The ministry said law enforcement worked alongside other agencies, such as foreign affairs, tourism, immigration, and the People’s Bank of China, to develop strategies targeting payment systems, investment schemes and illegal China has also strengthened its efforts against telecom fraud and is engaging in both bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements with neighbouring countries, such as Thailand and Myanmar.

In January, the Supreme People’s Court instructed courts in China to enforce strict penalties for those involved in cross-border gambling cases, with a special focus on related violent crimes.

In 2020, China established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted. The list is compiled by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security.