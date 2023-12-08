50 people arrested in Qatar for alleged online gambling

The detainees will be presented to public prosecution.

Qatar.- The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has arrested 50 Asian nationals for alleged online gambling at a residence in Doha. The ministry said the house was raided after permission was granted by public prosecution.

After a search, money and alcoholic beverages were seized. The accused and the seized items were referred to the authorities and will be presented to the public prosecution for legal action.