50 people arrested in Qatar for alleged online gambling
The detainees will be presented to public prosecution.
Qatar.- The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has arrested 50 Asian nationals for alleged online gambling at a residence in Doha. The ministry said the house was raided after permission was granted by public prosecution.
After a search, money and alcoholic beverages were seized. The accused and the seized items were referred to the authorities and will be presented to the public prosecution for legal action.
