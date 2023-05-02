353,930 visit Macau for Labour Day holiday

Macau’s Labour Day Golden Week saw numbers reach 60 per cent of pre-Covid-19 figures.

Macau.- According to the Public Security Police (PSP), 353,930 visitors arrived in Macau in the first three days of the April 29 to May 3 Labour Day holiday period. That makes an average daily figure of 117,976. Arrivals on May 1 were 60 per cent of pre-pandemic figures.

The number of tourists exiting on Monday (May 1) was higher than those entering, but the numbers are encouraging for the Special Administrative Region (SAR). To manage the influx, police increased patrols at popular tourist attractions and implemented crowd-control measures, without halting efforts against parallel trading.

Administrative officers were assigned to frontline roles, and checkpoint supervisors strengthened monitoring of the flow of travellers, according to secretary for security Wong Sio Chak. The Border Gate Checkpoint handled more than half of border crossings, with nearby Qingmao Port playing an important role in diverting visitor traffic.

Analysts at Credit Suisse has predicted daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of up to MOP750m (US$92.8m) for the holiday period.