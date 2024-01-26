17 arrested for alleged gambling in Bangladesh

Chattogram Metropolitan Police raided a venue in the city’s Asadgonj area.

Bangladesh.- Police in Chattogram, Bangladesh, have arrested 17 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling in Asadgonj, Kotwali thana. The raid resulted in the seizure of gambling paraphernalia, including playing cards and a sum exceeding Tk 5240.

According to BSS News, those arrested, aged between 24 and 60, were presented in court and had cases filed against them. Chattogram Metropolitan Police is making efforts to curb illegal gambling in the region.