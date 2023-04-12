White Hat Gaming signs partnership with Pollard Banknote subsidiary mkodo

White Hat Gaming has named mkodo to provide front-end services as part of its deal with the WynnBet Sportsbook app in Massachusetts.

US.- White Hat Gaming has signed a partnership agreement with Pollard Banknote subsidiary mkodo, a supplier of mobile and front-end technology for igaming. White Hat Gaming has selected mkodo’s services for WynnBET’s new sportsbook app. The firm already provides WynnBET with player account management services.

WynnBET Sportsbook app is set to launch in Massachusetts in Q2 2023. WynnBET was conditionally licensed as the first mobile sports betting operator in the state.

Mkodo’s multi-state travelling wallet app allows players to retain their balance whenever they move across states. The new sportsbook and casino app will eventually replace existing Wynn apps with one single, multi-vertical version, enabling WynnBET customers to bet seamlessly across legalised states.

Stuart Godfree, managing director at mkodo, said: “We are delighted to be White Hat’s chosen front-end partner for this project. White Hat delivers a market-leading igaming platform and working alongside its team in the growing and progressive US igaming states has allowed us to leverage our insight and powerful products that are perfect for this application.

“WynnBet’s new mobile app built on White Hat Gaming’s platform provides players a new and exciting opportunity to wager on sports betting along with a number of native features and an enhanced user interface”

Phil Gelvan, CEO at White Hat Gaming, added: “WynnBet products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the company’s trusted legacy as the world’s premier international casino operator. By choosing mkodo’s services alongside our superior PAM offering, we are confident that we can offer WynnBet and its players a seamless and user-friendly sportsbook experience.”

White Hat Gaming has signed an exclusive igaming PAM deal with the lottery company Jackpocket in the US. Jackpocket will gain access to White Hat’s PAM solution including its proprietary cashier and travelling wallet.

The new partnership will start with Jackpocket’s online casino product launch in New Jersey, where Jackpocket has secured market access through Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Jackpocket plans to launch this new vertical later this year.

GAN signs US partnership with WynnBET

The igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited has signed an exclusive US partnership with WynnBet, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts.

WynnBET will integrate the GAN Sports technology for its online sportsbook operations in future US states, including the retail launch of the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts in early 2023. GAN will also provide WynnBET support through GAN’s content aggregation delivery system Super RGS, which will be deployed in all future igaming states where WynnBET chooses to operate online.