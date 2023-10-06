Uplatform attains coveted Latvian licence, paving the way for legal igaming services

The Latvian Licence provides a solid foundation for Uplatform to explore new avenues.

Press release.- Uplatform is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the Latvian License from the country’s esteemed gambling regulator. This pivotal milestone grants Uplatform the legal authorization to offer cutting-edge software and services to iGaming operators in the Latvian market.

The Latvian Licence underscores Uplatform’s unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible gaming practices. It signifies not only a significant achievement but also a step towards bolstering the company’s presence in the global igaming arena. The acquisition of this license is a testament to Uplatform’s dedication to providing dependable and compliant solutions.

Nelli, head of sales from Uplatform, said: “We are delighted to have secured the Latvian License, a testament to our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in our operations.

“This achievement opens new doors for us and reinforces our position as a reliable partner for iGaming operators in Latvia. We are excited about the possibilities this license presents and eagerly look forward to contributing positively to the Latvian gaming industry.”

The Latvian Licence enhances Uplatform’s ability to cater to the unique needs of operators in Latvia while ensuring a secure and transparent igaming environment. Uplatform is committed to leveraging this licence to build collaborative partnerships, foster growth, and deliver exceptional software and services.

As Uplatform embarks on this new chapter, the company remains focused on delivering reliable and compliant solutions to the igaming sector. The Latvian Licence provides a solid foundation for Uplatform to explore new avenues and opportunities while upholding the highest standards of operational excellence.