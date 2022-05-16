The Best Roulette Strategy: How to Win at Roulette 

Roulette is one of the most popular table games, and you can play it in several land-based casinos around the world. If you don’t want to leave the comfort of your own home, you can also find several online casino websites to try your luck. Winning is tricky if you’ve never played before, though – so what exactly is the best roulette strategy?

These days, you’ll find plenty of unique ways to win at roulette, regardless of playing against other people or the computer. Different strategies work for different people, and you’ll often need to try a variety before you find the right roulette strategy to win. Getting some general experience in the game also works.

This article will show you what we believe is the most successful roulette strategy. You’ll also learn about other ways to give yourself a better chance of winning, in addition to a selection of different strategies to win.

Will Any Roulette Strategy Guarantee That I Win Each Time?

Before we look at the best roulette strategy, you’re probably wondering whether you can find a single tactic that works in every situation. The simple answer to that is no – you’re unlikely to achieve a 100% success rate, even if you choose the most successful roulette strategy.

Several factors will dictate how well you do at roulette. Sometimes, luck comes into the frame – regardless of what you do, you’ll feel like you can’t get a lucky break. Other times, you’ll simply come up against a much better player. And in other instances, someone will probably have outsmarted you.

Will I Need a Different Strategy for Winning at Online Roulette Compared to Offline?

Many online casino games follow similar structures to their offline counterparts. But in some cases, you need to tweak your approach if you’d like to give yourself the best chance of winning. So, does the best roulette strategy differ depending on the platform you play?

Again, the answer depends. If you play with a live dealer, you’re theoretically still playing with a real person. As such, you can use similar tactics that would work around a table in real-life.

If you play at an online casino, you might have to deal with results that are a little more randomized. But at the same time, you shouldn’t need to dramatically alter your roulette strategy to give yourself the best chance of winning.

When you play at a real-life casino, you might also need to alter your strategy depending on your other opponents. You’ll sometimes come up against more experienced individuals, meaning that you may need to put your thinking head on a little more.

How Can I Automatically Give Myself a Better Chance of Winning at Roulette?

We’ll discuss the best roulette strategy to adopt in a moment – but first, we want to point out that you can give yourself a much better chance of winning by doing a few simple things. We’ll outline both of these below.

Choose a Betting Site That Gives You a Better Chance of Winning

When you choose an online casino site to play roulette, you need to think about more than the bonus offers and payment methods. In many instances, betting sites’ games aren’t created equally; some table games will work more in your favour than others.

Before signing up for an online casino website, look at the roulette games it offers. If you can, give the demo a try – and think about the roulette strategy you can implement to give yourself a better chance of success.

It’s also a good idea to look at the websites to ensure they’re licensed. Unregulated websites often don’t give you the fairest chance of winning compared to their licensed counterparts, and beyond that, you could run into several problems.

Do Your Research Beforehand

Before you even start looking at online casino websites, you must research roulette as a game itself. Make sure you understand the basic rules and know what is and is not legal. On top of that, you must also learn more about the different types of roulette; it’s worth experimenting with a couple of them to find out which one best fits your interests and needs.

By doing simple research, you will put yourself well ahead of casual players – which automatically eliminates most of your competition. Furthering from that, you will also have a better understanding of how to beat the better players. Once you’ve done the basic research, dive into the thick of things and test your skills against others.

What Particular Strategies Can I Implement to Win at Roulette?

Okay, so we’ve given you plenty of background about roulette and some basic context when discussing strategies. We can start talking about the roulette strategy you should choose to win.

Below, you’ll find five possible tactics to try.

The Martingale Strategy

The Martingale Strategy is arguably the best roulette strategy, and it’s certainly one of the most famous ones. Simply put, you don’t hold back when you lose; you do the opposite.

Whenever you lose in roulette, the Martingale Strategy requires you to make your bet bigger than the previous one. The idea is that once you win, you will retrieve what you lost – at which point, you can move your bet back down to the original amount.

You will also see the Martingale Strategy used in trading. It’s pretty risky – but if you do it right, you can achieve the desired result.

The Fibonacci

If you’re more averse to risk, you will probably want to steer clear of the Martingale Strategy. Instead, you might find that the Fibonacci is a better roulette strategy to win.

You need to add the two numbers with the Fibonacci strategy before getting the next one. Every time you win your bet, your sequence resets; if you lose, you continue the strategy until further notice.

Of course, you’ll need to set limits here; things can quickly get out of hand if you don’t.

The James Bond

James Bond’s main character has always been a sophisticated guy, but the namesake roulette strategy is actually quite simple – even if you need a few sessions to figure out what’s going on at first.

The James Bond roulette strategy requires you to stake high on some lines and low on others. Although this tactic does not require you to up your betting total, you can do so if you feel like the risk/reward ratio is better.

With the James Bond strategy, you can experiment with going high on some lines at first and then dropping those to low – and vice versa. Much of your strategy will depend on the game round itself.

The Constant Bet

If you’ve ever played any table game, you’re probably familiar with the constant bet concept. In fact, you’ve probably unknowingly done it on all of your games.

The constant bet roulette strategy is simple: You stake the exact same amount each round, regardless of the outcome. If you’re first getting started, you might want to adopt this strategy for the first few games while you’re still learning.

Going All-In

If you feel like you want to take a couple more risks, going all-in might be the best roulette strategy for you. It’s exactly as it sounds: You go all-in with your budget and hope for a higher payoff.

Needless to say, you can run into issues here. First and foremost, you should still only bet what you can afford to lose. Moreover, some casinos will impose limits – many of which could be lower than the amount you wanted to stake.

D’Alembert

D’Alembert is another successful roulette strategy, and it’s quite popular within the space. It has similarities to the Martingale technique, but it also differs a little. Unlike the Martingale, you do not drop all the way back to your starting point when you win; you only go down by one.

Similarly, you do not drastically increase your bet when you lose. You only go up by one, so it’s a little less daunting if you’re a newbie (or if you simply hate math).

Now You Know How to Win at Roulette With Multiple Strategies

So, there you have it – we’ve put together a complete guide to strategies in roulette. The best roulette strategy is whichever works best for you, and there are a lot of them to get started with.

Remember that you might need to tweak how you work depending on the scenario, so it’s worth having all of these in your locker. That way, you can call on whichever you need when necessary – and you can also potentially increase your chances of winning.