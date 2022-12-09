SOFTSWISS integrates Mercuryo payment system into its casino platform

This feature will improve the position of SOFTSWISS clients to its players.

SOFTSWISS has completed an integration with Mercuryo, the crypto-powered system designed to make crypto purchases easier for players.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the innovative software provider to the iGaming industry, expands the potential of its Casino Platform. The collaboration will allow players to buy cryptocurrency with their cards and have the ability to play with it in an online casino. This feature will improve the position of SOFTSWISS clients to its players as the company looks to boost its efforts to introduce crypto to its customers.

The partnership will also boost the retention of crypto players and increase awareness about how cryptocurrencies work and the benefits of this innovation.

Darya Avtukhovich, Head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, said: “One of our main focuses in development is to make a player’s interaction with crypto as smooth as possible. This partnership is another positive step forward for us, to allow for the widespread easy adoption of crypto betting.

“We also have other plans for the future including integrating other payment methods like Mercuryo to diversify crypto payment options.”

The integration of Mercuryo adds to an already hugely successful year for SOFTSWISS. In 2022, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform launched a new feature called Team Tournaments as well as updated its In-Game Currency Conversion.

Team Tournaments have been fully designed to focus on player engagement, with the main aim to get players to interact by encouraging player vs player competition.

As well as the success of this, the In-Game Currency Conversion feature enables players to convert any crypto balances into as many as nine fiat currencies. Offering unique innovative features, currencies available for in-game conversion include Euros, Canadian Dollars and New Zealand Dollars.

Alongside the features, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform has a multifunctional back office, Bonus API and integrated payment solutions, offering clients many opportunities to develop online casinos. The product also effectively integrates with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook and the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.