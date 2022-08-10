Soft2Bet launches newly renovated site

Soft2Bet added a Lucky Winner feature where a player chosen at random is awarded between €50 and €5,000.

The upgraded brand Betinia is now live.

Press release.- Soft2Bet is excited to announce that their newly upgraded brand Betinia is now live.

The new website is cleverly designed in a way that draws Soft2Bet core services to the forefront. It has dedicated sections aimed at attracting the attention of players that have a keen interest in all things Sportsbook, Live Betting, Casino, Live Casino, as well as highly gamified promotions.

They also added some exciting features to take users’ experience to new heights. These include a Spin Rally, which is a 25-50 minute tournament that awards players who collect the most points with prizes (based on the prize pool).

Soft2Bet added a Lucky Winner feature where a player chosen at random is awarded between €50 and €5,000. Another addition is the Bonus Crab, in which players have one attempt each day, to win prizes after their first deposit.

Last but not least, they added two more levels of gamification aimed at elevating the players’ experience and increasing engagement by giving users even more cool bonuses and cash rewards.

