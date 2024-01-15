Sharp drop in on-site gambling in Denmark as ID regulation takes effect

Denmark’s regulator, Spillemyndigheden, asures that it is too early to conclude whether the reduction is solely attributable to this measure.

While online gambling is on the rise, on-site activity has dropped from 17 per cent to 8 per cent.

Denmark.- After implementing new identification regulations, Denmark has seen a decline in bets placed at retail gambling venues. Since mandatory identification requirements were established on October 2023 for players wishing to engage in physical gambling, a significant decrease in activity at physical casinos has been observed, dropping by 8 per cent in the two subsequent months.

These changes manifested in a 17 per cent decrease in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in October, totalling €24m (US$26.3m). Each operator is responsible for issuing identification cards to players, who must associate them with their accounts under the respective brand.

Furthermore, Spillemyndigheden’s data from the past two years has indicated a consistent distribution of gambling activity in the country, with 17 per cent dedicated to physical casinos. However, following the implementation of changes in October 2023, this percentage has halved, while gross gaming revenue in online casinos increased by 8 per cent one month later in November, reaching €251m.

According to Spillemyndigheden: “In the first two months after implementing player identification, spending in the physical betting market was lower than before its introduction. However, it is too early to conclude whether the reduction is solely attributable to this measure.”