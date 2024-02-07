President Biden speaks out against junk fees during Las Vegas visit

The additional fees are often used to inflate the price of hotel and resort accommodation.

US.- President Joe Biden has again expressed his discontent with junk fees. While in Las Vegas, Biden wrote on X: “We’ve made progress, but there is much more work to do to lower costs for American families. That’s why I’m taking action to bring down the price of insulin, prescription drugs, and energy and eliminating hidden junk fees companies use to rip you off.”

Junk fees include fees that Las Vegas resorts use to increase the final cost of reservations, and are often not disclosed until the last moment.

