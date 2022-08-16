Peru made online gaming and sports betting official

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism has a period of 120 business days to prepare the regulations for the new law.

Peru.- After extensive negotiations and a month after its approval by Congress, the Government enacted Law 31,557. This is the new norm that regulates the operation of games and remote sports betting in Peru.

The legal device was published last Saturday, August 13, in the Legal Norms Bulletin of the Official Gazette El Peruano.

Through the rule, in addition, the Government creates the tax on remote games and remote sports betting. It also designates the competent administrative authority, establishes the applicable infractions and sanctions and the exercise of the powers of supervision, control, inspection and sanction within the framework of the controls and policy of responsible gaming and protection of minors and persons excluded from gaming. participate in games subject to regulation.

In this sense, it was established that the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) is the administrative authority at the national level that regulates, authorizes, revokes, supervises and sanctions the exploitation of remote games and remote sports betting. From now on, the entity has a period of 120 business days to prepare the regulations of the new law.

In this sense, a few days ago, Yuri Guerra Padilla, director of the Directorate of Control and Sanction of the General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machines of the Vice Ministry of Tourism, traveled to Colombia in order to participate in different work meetings with representatives of Coljuegos. As indicated, the objective was to exchange experiences and knowledge on technical standards, control protocols and supervision of remote gaming and remote sports betting activity.

Details of the new law

In the document published last Saturday, it is specified that the purposes of the law are:

Guarantee that the operation of games and remote sports betting is conducted with integrity, honesty, transparency and equal treatment.

Protect vulnerable sectors of the population through access controls for minors and implementation of responsible gaming policies aimed at preventing the development of addictive behaviors.

Prevent the exploitation of remote gaming and remote sports betting from being used for the commission of crimes related to money laundering and financing of terrorism or for the commission of fraud, computer crimes and any other illicit purpose.

The Law bears the signature of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo Terrones, and the head of the Ministerial Cabinet, Aníbal Torres Vásquez.

