Paysafe makes play in Ohio sports betting market

Paysafe has started offering its payment processing platform in the Ohio sports betting market, which opened on January 1.

US.- Payments provider Paysafe has announced it has expanded into the new Ohio online sports-betting market. Paysafe now offers its payment processing platform in the state by providing players with a comprehensive suite of payment options, including credit card and debit card deposits, and Paysafe’s Skrill digital wallet for both deposits and payouts.

Paysafe has extended its partnerships with sportsbooks operating in Ohio including Betfred Sportsbook, Betway, Hard Rock Sportsbook and SuperBook Sports. The payments provider will make separate integrations of its payments gateway into Betfred Sportsbook, DraftKings, Hard Rock Sportsbook and PointsBet’s apps. It will offer secure deposits via debit or credit card for users of those apps.

Ohio sports bettors wagering with the Betway sportsbook will also be able to make deposits and receive payouts using Paysafe’s Skrill digital wallet. The wallet will support instant online deposits direct from Betway customers’ bank accounts as well as the ability to cash out winnings rapidly.

Zak Cutler, Paysafe President of global gaming, said: “We’re delighted to begin the year by extending our U.S. igaming payments footprint into Ohio, which ranks as the most important American sports-betting market to launch since New York a year ago. Through our best-in-class payments platform and our Skrill wallet, we look forward to supporting the growth of our operator partners in Ohio.”

Ohio launched regulated sports wagering on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting following the approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

The state was the most active regulated market in the US over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to the geolocation data firm GeoComply. The state registered 11.3 million geolocation transactions on its opening day on January 1 and then on January 2.

The 11.3 million transactions came from 784,000 unique accounts across 17 different operators. Around 234,000 geolocation transactions took place during the market’s first hour on New Year’s Day.

Tipico partners with Rhinegeist Brewery for sportsbook in Ohio

Sportsbook operator Tipico partnered with Rhinegeist Brewery to launch the Tipico Sports Deck in the Rhinegeist Taproom, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the city’s historic Over-the-Rhine district, the sportsbook features nine additional televisions, sports-themed activations and elevated seating. It will be completed in early 2023.

Tipico and Rhinegeist launched the co-branded partnership on January 15 during the brewery’s “First Round Showdown”, a weekend-long pregame and watch party. Tipico will sponsor gameday events during the year in the 25,000-square-foot Rhinegeist taproom, including Super Bowl Sunday, NCAA March Madness, MLB Opening Day and the Kentucky Derby.